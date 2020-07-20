All apartments in Reston
2259 CASTLE ROCK SQ #2B

2259 Castle Rock Square · No Longer Available
Location

2259 Castle Rock Square, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Bright and updated two bedroom, two bathroom patio level condo in Reston. Patio backs to trees and common area. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. New WASHER/DRYER in home. Convenient to Reston amenities, lakes, Town Center, and restaurants. Minutes to Silver line metro stop, Dulles Toll Rd, Dulles airport, Tysons Corner, 495, entertainment, and dining. Pets on case by case basis. NO SMOKING in home. Certified funds are required by 1st month, security, and pet deposit. Renter's insurance required for entire tenancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

