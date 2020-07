Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN FULLY RENOVATED CONDITION! MUST SEE THIS CHARMING 2 BEDROOM & 2 BATH CONDO in heart of RESTON. Patio overlooking trees. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES!! Community Pools & Tennis Courts. Next to walking/running/biking trail, multiple parks/lakes and schools. Easy access to 267 & 7100. Estimated less than 1.5 mile from Metro Silver Line and Reston Town Center. Dulles Airport and Tyson both 10-15 min away. Two Parking Spaces! PETS UNDER 20 pound ARE OK!