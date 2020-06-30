2242 Castle Rock Sq

Amenities
Beautifully updated Scandinavian Modern Style 2BR/2BA Ground Floor Condo Close to Metro & Toll Road. Custom Master Bedroom Closet (his & hers), Fully Renovated Matching Bathrooms (subway tile showers, tile floor and baseboards, soaking tub), Custom TV Wall with Built-in Cabinets, Stacked LG Washer & Ventless Dryer Combo, Custom Shelves in Laundry Closet. Rented Partially Furnished. 1 Assigned Parking Space. Utilities Included! Available August 5th. Disposal Washer/Dryer In Unit