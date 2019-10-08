2237 LOVEDALE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Please call Mo at 703-795-0446 for any questions for this gorgeous 2 Bed/2 Full Bath condo on the 2th floor with assigned parking in a great and quit neighborhood of Reston. Renovated Bath , New Paint and Carpet throughout the entire apartment. Walk-in closet in both bedrooms. Quit surrounding and beautiful views from the large balcony. LED dimmer lights in living room . Large size stacked washer and dryer in the unit. Close to Reston Town Center, Reston Golf Course, Wiehle Metro, Shopping, and dining. Close to Reston Parkway, Fairfax Parkway and the toll road.