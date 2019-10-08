All apartments in Reston
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

2237 LOVEDALE LANE

Location

2237 Lovedale Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Please call Mo at 703-795-0446 for any questions for this gorgeous 2 Bed/2 Full Bath condo on the 2th floor with assigned parking in a great and quit neighborhood of Reston. Renovated Bath , New Paint and Carpet throughout the entire apartment. Walk-in closet in both bedrooms. Quit surrounding and beautiful views from the large balcony. LED dimmer lights in living room . Large size stacked washer and dryer in the unit. Close to Reston Town Center, Reston Golf Course, Wiehle Metro, Shopping, and dining. Close to Reston Parkway, Fairfax Parkway and the toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

