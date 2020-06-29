2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Spacious 3Bd/2Bth Condo Utilities Included, Pets Welcome & Available Immediately! - Renters Warehouse presents this 3Bd/2Bth Condo all utilities included and ready for immediate occupancy! This home features hardwood floors throughout, a walk out to small patio, and galley kitchen open to dining area. In unit laundry.

Minutes from Target, Best Buy, Safeway, Home depot, restaurants and Reston Town Center. Minutes from route 7, 66, and toll road. Less than 1 miles from the new Reston Whiele Metro Station. Bus stop right at community entrance for buses going regularly to Metro Station & the Reston Town Center Use of all Reston Association facilities-pools, tennis courts, paths etc. Nicely maintained Common Grounds / Swimming pool/Tot Lots/Playground Easy access to Toll Road. 10 minutes' drive to Tyson's Corner. Pets are welcome. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please TEXT Suvo Huq at 571-306-3006.



(RLNE5560333)