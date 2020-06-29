All apartments in Reston
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:36 AM

2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C

2230 Castle Rock Square · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Castle Rock Square, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

Spacious 3Bd/2Bth Condo Utilities Included, Pets Welcome & Available Immediately! - Renters Warehouse presents this 3Bd/2Bth Condo all utilities included and ready for immediate occupancy! This home features hardwood floors throughout, a walk out to small patio, and galley kitchen open to dining area. In unit laundry.
Minutes from Target, Best Buy, Safeway, Home depot, restaurants and Reston Town Center. Minutes from route 7, 66, and toll road. Less than 1 miles from the new Reston Whiele Metro Station. Bus stop right at community entrance for buses going regularly to Metro Station & the Reston Town Center Use of all Reston Association facilities-pools, tennis courts, paths etc. Nicely maintained Common Grounds / Swimming pool/Tot Lots/Playground Easy access to Toll Road. 10 minutes' drive to Tyson's Corner. Pets are welcome. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please TEXT Suvo Huq at 571-306-3006.

(RLNE5560333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C have any available units?
2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C have?
Some of 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C is pet friendly.
Does 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C offer parking?
No, 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C does not offer parking.
Does 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C have a pool?
Yes, 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C has a pool.
Does 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C have accessible units?
No, 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2230 Castle Rock Sq #22C does not have units with dishwashers.
