All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:15 AM

2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE

2214 Springwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2214 Springwood Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic spacious 2nd floor unit with ALL HARDWOOD FLOORING. AVAILABLE FOR NOV 1ST MOVE IN. Living room boasts wood burning fireplace and entrance to your private balcony. Separate dining room with a breakfast bar leading to the upgraded kitchen. Granite counters and subway tile backsplash! Master bedroom has a beautifully upgraded shower stall and separated sink area. Spacious second bedroom with a separated bath. Only 1 assigned parking space but plenty of additional open parking. FIRST TIME RENTAL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 SPRINGWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia