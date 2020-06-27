All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 2206 MILBURN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
2206 MILBURN LANE
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

2206 MILBURN LANE

2206 Milburn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2206 Milburn Lane, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This Charming Home is walking-distance(two-blocks) from the Current Meto Park & Ride and Future Monroe Metro Station! Located on a private cul-de-sac, this home is a resplendent, stately brick front colonial with a large two car garage, hardwood floors, and carpeting. It is great condition. The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and a dining area, which fully opens into the family room. From the kitchen sink, you have a view of the spacious back yard. The family room has French doors that access to a very large screened in porch. For cold winter evenings, the family room has a beautiful fireplace. The deck, family room and screened in porch are ideal for entertaining, convenient grilling outside or relaxing! The second floor has five bedrooms with two full baths. The basement is enormous with a wet bar. The house is situated right near the walking and bike trails. Available October 1st. Landlord prefer long term lease 2 or more year possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 MILBURN LANE have any available units?
2206 MILBURN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 MILBURN LANE have?
Some of 2206 MILBURN LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 MILBURN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2206 MILBURN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 MILBURN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2206 MILBURN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2206 MILBURN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2206 MILBURN LANE offers parking.
Does 2206 MILBURN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 MILBURN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 MILBURN LANE have a pool?
No, 2206 MILBURN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2206 MILBURN LANE have accessible units?
No, 2206 MILBURN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 MILBURN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 MILBURN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia