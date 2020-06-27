2206 MILBURN LANE

Amenities

This Charming Home is walking-distance(two-blocks) from the Current Meto Park & Ride and Future Monroe Metro Station! Located on a private cul-de-sac, this home is a resplendent, stately brick front colonial with a large two car garage, hardwood floors, and carpeting. It is great condition. The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and a dining area, which fully opens into the family room. From the kitchen sink, you have a view of the spacious back yard. The family room has French doors that access to a very large screened in porch. For cold winter evenings, the family room has a beautiful fireplace. The deck, family room and screened in porch are ideal for entertaining, convenient grilling outside or relaxing! The second floor has five bedrooms with two full baths. The basement is enormous with a wet bar. The house is situated right near the walking and bike trails. Available October 1st. Landlord prefer long term lease 2 or more year possible.