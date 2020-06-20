2155 WHISPER WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

**Incredible location-mins to Wiehl Rd Metro station**Fantastic rental home at the end of quiet Cul-D-Sac with big deck backing to trees! Open concept Kitchen with breakfast bar open to family room with cozy wood burning fireplace, recessed lighting & lovely view of backyard. Huge Master bedroom suite with 2nd fireplace, walk-in closet & dressing area. Fully finished walk-out basement with lower level bedroom, full bath & sliding glass door to backyard & new patio!Brand new HVAC, hot water heater & freshly painted throughout! Pets on a case by case basis. Wonderful neighborhood amenities: pools, tennis courts, playground, Lake Thoreau, short walk away!