Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Enjoy all of the Reston amenities in this well-cared for home featuring hardwood floors throughout, sunken LR with fireplace, upgraded KT and appliances, rec room, big unfinished storage room and more. Close to schools, Reston Town Center shopping and entertainment, Metro and major access routes. Pool for summer fun! *** SORRY, NO LARGE DOGS ***