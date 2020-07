Amenities

Easy access to Metro's Silver line- a commuters dream, kitchen breakfast bar, backs to forested area. Washer & Dryer plus extra fridge, walk out lower level w/ deck. Live the Reston lifestyle with many shopping, dining and leisure activities nearby. All conveniences just moments away! Activities include: W&OD trail , Golf, the tennis courts, the waterways , peaceful woodland feel yet the city life close by ! Location Location Location !