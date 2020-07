Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Bright, spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo in a quiet, well maintained community in the heart of Reston. Updated and close to Reston Town Center, Metro and Dulles Toll Road. Reserved parking space right in front, two other reserved spaces come with unit. Utilities included accept for electricity. Easy interior maintenance with all ceramic tile floors. Enjoy Reston amenities such as pools, tennis courts, walking and bike trails, great restaurants and shopping.