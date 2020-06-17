All apartments in Reston
Last updated September 28 2019 at 8:49 AM

2040 Durand Dr

2040 Durand Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2040 Durand Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Colonial Brick home with 5 bedrooms located in quiet wooded neighborhood with trails. Large lawn professionally maintained, fully fenced. Hardwoods on main, office with built ins, great kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample workspace that opens to both the dining room and family room. Need storage, we've got you covered in this unfinished basement furnished with shelves. This home is located less than 1 mile to the Reston Wiehle Station and 267 - perfect for commuters who want more space and quiet living. Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Jennifer Greathouse 703 727 3030
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Durand Dr have any available units?
2040 Durand Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 Durand Dr have?
Some of 2040 Durand Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Durand Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Durand Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Durand Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 Durand Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2040 Durand Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Durand Dr offers parking.
Does 2040 Durand Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Durand Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Durand Dr have a pool?
No, 2040 Durand Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Durand Dr have accessible units?
No, 2040 Durand Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Durand Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 Durand Dr has units with dishwashers.
