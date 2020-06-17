2040 Durand Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Colonial Brick home with 5 bedrooms located in quiet wooded neighborhood with trails. Large lawn professionally maintained, fully fenced. Hardwoods on main, office with built ins, great kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample workspace that opens to both the dining room and family room. Need storage, we've got you covered in this unfinished basement furnished with shelves. This home is located less than 1 mile to the Reston Wiehle Station and 267 - perfect for commuters who want more space and quiet living. Pets case by case.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Jennifer Greathouse 703 727 3030

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082