Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:17 AM

2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE

2025 Chadds Ford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2025 Chadds Ford Drive, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ideally located lake front townhouse set in a quiet and private Reston neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary, middle and high schools, as well as South Lakes Shopping center. Fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, new stove, microwave, refrigerator, and water heater. Hardwood floors throughout. Walk out of main level to gorgeous views from the top deck with stairs down to lower level and dock. Finished basement features a large rec room with walkout to deck and back yard, separate bedroom and an updated full bath. An abundance of windows throughout the home allows of light and wonderful views of lake and private cove. Back yard features a large deck with a stone walkway to the dock/lake. The floating dock, canoe and other water related items convey with property unless desired to be removed. 2,190 total sqft. Park in #29 & #22 or any visitor space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE have any available units?
2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE have?
Some of 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
