2025 CHADDS FORD DRIVE

Ideally located lake front townhouse set in a quiet and private Reston neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary, middle and high schools, as well as South Lakes Shopping center. Fresh paint throughout, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, new stove, microwave, refrigerator, and water heater. Hardwood floors throughout. Walk out of main level to gorgeous views from the top deck with stairs down to lower level and dock. Finished basement features a large rec room with walkout to deck and back yard, separate bedroom and an updated full bath. An abundance of windows throughout the home allows of light and wonderful views of lake and private cove. Back yard features a large deck with a stone walkway to the dock/lake. The floating dock, canoe and other water related items convey with property unless desired to be removed. 2,190 total sqft. Park in #29 & #22 or any visitor space.