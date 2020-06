Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

JUST OFF THE EDGE OF THE 3rd GREEN OF RESTON NATIONAL GOLF COURSE, THIS DELIGHTFUL HOME HAS BEEN SPRUCED UP AND IS READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY! HARDWOODS, RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING RM, 3 GENEROUS BRs UPSTAIRS, 2 FULL BATHS UP + 1 FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS & PWDR RM ON ML, CLOSET ORGANIZERS, AND SLIDING GLASS DRS OPENING TO SUN-SOAKED & FENCED PATIO BACKYARD! IN THE PROCESS OF REPLACEMENT OF REFRGERATOR, SLIDING GLASS DOOR. GETTING RID OF WALLPAPER IN KITCHEN & HALL BATHROOM.