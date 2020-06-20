1979 LAKEPORT WAY

Amenities

SERENDIPITY LIFE STYLE on LAKE THOREAU * Exciting lakefront town house with large deck and floating dock feels like vacation year round * Open, contemporary floor plan. MAIN LEVEL: Kitchen w/cabinets galore, stainless steel appls, granite tops, ceramic floor,breakfast bar. Quality hardwood floors from large foyer through Great Room w/ Dining area, expansive picture windows offering fascinating lake views * UPPER LEVEL: Presents roomy lakeside MBR w/3 closets (1 walk-in), vaulted ceiling, MBA - oversized jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks, ceramic, vaulted ceiling, skylight; BR 2 and 3 are good sized, FBA #2, wide upper hallway * LOWER LEVEL: Fully finished offers Party Kitchen w/dishwasher, refrig, granite counter, ample cabinets, walk-in closet, FBA #3, Laundry Rm, fireplace, built-in shelving and spacious Recreation/Family Room that exits to huge deck and floating dock * skylight, # 2 and #3, 2nd full bath * 2- car garage w/useful storage shelving and a walk-in closet. Driveway is long enough for 2-3 cars * Steps to shopping, bistros and Starbucks. 1.1 mi to Metro Station and Toll Rd access * Ask about the pontoon boat * Owner/Agent November Availability