Reston, VA
1979 LAKEPORT WAY
1979 LAKEPORT WAY

1979 Lakeport Way · No Longer Available
Location

1979 Lakeport Way, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SERENDIPITY LIFE STYLE on LAKE THOREAU * Exciting lakefront town house with large deck and floating dock feels like vacation year round * Open, contemporary floor plan. MAIN LEVEL: Kitchen w/cabinets galore, stainless steel appls, granite tops, ceramic floor,breakfast bar. Quality hardwood floors from large foyer through Great Room w/ Dining area, expansive picture windows offering fascinating lake views * UPPER LEVEL: Presents roomy lakeside MBR w/3 closets (1 walk-in), vaulted ceiling, MBA - oversized jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks, ceramic, vaulted ceiling, skylight; BR 2 and 3 are good sized, FBA #2, wide upper hallway * LOWER LEVEL: Fully finished offers Party Kitchen w/dishwasher, refrig, granite counter, ample cabinets, walk-in closet, FBA #3, Laundry Rm, fireplace, built-in shelving and spacious Recreation/Family Room that exits to huge deck and floating dock * skylight, # 2 and #3, 2nd full bath * 2- car garage w/useful storage shelving and a walk-in closet. Driveway is long enough for 2-3 cars * Steps to shopping, bistros and Starbucks. 1.1 mi to Metro Station and Toll Rd access * Ask about the pontoon boat * Owner/Agent November Availability

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1979 LAKEPORT WAY have any available units?
1979 LAKEPORT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1979 LAKEPORT WAY have?
Some of 1979 LAKEPORT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1979 LAKEPORT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1979 LAKEPORT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1979 LAKEPORT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1979 LAKEPORT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1979 LAKEPORT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1979 LAKEPORT WAY offers parking.
Does 1979 LAKEPORT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1979 LAKEPORT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1979 LAKEPORT WAY have a pool?
No, 1979 LAKEPORT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1979 LAKEPORT WAY have accessible units?
No, 1979 LAKEPORT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1979 LAKEPORT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1979 LAKEPORT WAY has units with dishwashers.

