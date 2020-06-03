All apartments in Reston
1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A
1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A

1914 Crescent Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1914 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely exquisite! Completely renovated 2-level condo, designer's choice kitchen cabinetry, soft-close doors and drawers, quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances, 4"LED recess lighting, beautiful modern bathrooms, spacious 2 bedroom layout on second level, high end blinds throughout and blackout in bedrooms. 1-car garage, community pool, fitness center. Walking distance to the new upcoming RTC metro station, new shops as well as the shops in Reston Town Center. An incredible opportunity to rent this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A have any available units?
1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A have?
Some of 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A currently offering any rent specials?
1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A pet-friendly?
No, 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A offer parking?
Yes, 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A offers parking.
Does 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A have a pool?
Yes, 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A has a pool.
Does 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A have accessible units?
No, 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A has units with dishwashers.
