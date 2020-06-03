1914 CRESCENT PARK DR #33A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Absolutely exquisite! Completely renovated 2-level condo, designer's choice kitchen cabinetry, soft-close doors and drawers, quartz counter top, stainless steel appliances, 4"LED recess lighting, beautiful modern bathrooms, spacious 2 bedroom layout on second level, high end blinds throughout and blackout in bedrooms. 1-car garage, community pool, fitness center. Walking distance to the new upcoming RTC metro station, new shops as well as the shops in Reston Town Center. An incredible opportunity to rent this unit.