1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT

Contemporary 3 level townhouse for the same rent as a condo! Wood floors on main level with living room, dining room and gourmet, updated kitchen with island including stainless steel appliances and maple cabinets. Inviting deck to dine among the trees off the main level. 2 large bedrooms and full bath on second level. Additional living space in the walkout basement with full bath, wood burning fireplace and fenced-in patio with stone pavers for your outdoor use. Updated technology with Nest thermostat and video doorbell. Walk to South Lakes shopping center on the lake for shopping and restaurants and the Metro bus stop . This home is minutes to the Wiehle-Reston Metro Silver Line station, Reston Town Center, and the W&OD bike/walking trail. As a Reston resident, enjoy the use of many swimming pools and tennis courts. Hurry, this won't last long.