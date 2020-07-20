All apartments in Reston
Location

1905 Belmont Ridge Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Contemporary 3 level townhouse for the same rent as a condo! Wood floors on main level with living room, dining room and gourmet, updated kitchen with island including stainless steel appliances and maple cabinets. Inviting deck to dine among the trees off the main level. 2 large bedrooms and full bath on second level. Additional living space in the walkout basement with full bath, wood burning fireplace and fenced-in patio with stone pavers for your outdoor use. Updated technology with Nest thermostat and video doorbell. Walk to South Lakes shopping center on the lake for shopping and restaurants and the Metro bus stop . This home is minutes to the Wiehle-Reston Metro Silver Line station, Reston Town Center, and the W&OD bike/walking trail. As a Reston resident, enjoy the use of many swimming pools and tennis courts. Hurry, this won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT have any available units?
1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 BELMONT RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
