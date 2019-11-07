1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE

Amenities
***SPECIAL NEWS!!!*** KITCHEN COUNTERS/BAR & BATHROOM COUNTERTOP GRANITE UPGRADE!!! ENJOY BRAND NEW UPGRADED KITCHEN AND MASTER BATH COUNTER TOPS! BEAUTIFUL sunlit 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhouse; steps from Reston Town Center. Enjoy shopping, movies, wine tasting, and restaurants (Starbucks, Banana Republic, J Crew, Athleta, Jacksons, Morton~s, Mon Ami Gabi, and much much more!); 1876 sq ft; Lincoln Park subdivision at luxurious West Market Community in Fairfax County. Easy access to commuter roads, buses, and steps from future metro stop. LARGE master bedroom and bathroom with his/her walk in closets; neutral colors; vaulted ceilings; hardwood floors, stainless appliances, and gas fireplace on main level. Community swimming pool, clubhouse and gym. No Smokers - No Pets. MUST SEE!