Reston, VA
1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 PM

1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE

1893 Crescent Park Drive · (888) 838-9044
Location

1893 Crescent Park Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109B · Avail. now

$3,125

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1876 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
***SPECIAL NEWS!!!*** KITCHEN COUNTERS/BAR & BATHROOM COUNTERTOP GRANITE UPGRADE!!! ENJOY BRAND NEW UPGRADED KITCHEN AND MASTER BATH COUNTER TOPS! BEAUTIFUL sunlit 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage townhouse; steps from Reston Town Center. Enjoy shopping, movies, wine tasting, and restaurants (Starbucks, Banana Republic, J Crew, Athleta, Jacksons, Morton~s, Mon Ami Gabi, and much much more!); 1876 sq ft; Lincoln Park subdivision at luxurious West Market Community in Fairfax County. Easy access to commuter roads, buses, and steps from future metro stop. LARGE master bedroom and bathroom with his/her walk in closets; neutral colors; vaulted ceilings; hardwood floors, stainless appliances, and gas fireplace on main level. Community swimming pool, clubhouse and gym. No Smokers - No Pets. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have any available units?
1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE has a unit available for $3,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1893 CRESCENT PARK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
