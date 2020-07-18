1830 FOUNTAIN DR #406

Amenities
**Gorgeous home like new* Vacant and ready for you*Upgraded hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms*Granite fireplace in living room*Fireplace is gas*Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower*Large walk-in closet*Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances*Extra Storage*Luxury building!Amenities include Pool, two exercise rooms, one for strength and one for cardio*Party/club room and guest suite*Walk to restaurants, theater, shops, to new Reston Metro station, offices, coffee houses and much more****COME LIVE IN A WONDERFUL URBAN ENVIRONMENT AT ITS FINEST IN RESTON TOWN CENTER**