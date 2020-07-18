1830 FOUNTAIN DR #406

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest suite media room

**Gorgeous home like new* Vacant and ready for you*Upgraded hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms*Granite fireplace in living room*Fireplace is gas*Master bath with soaking tub and separate shower*Large walk-in closet*Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances*Extra Storage*Luxury building!Amenities include Pool, two exercise rooms, one for strength and one for cardio*Party/club room and guest suite*Walk to restaurants, theater, shops, to new Reston Metro station, offices, coffee houses and much more****COME LIVE IN A WONDERFUL URBAN ENVIRONMENT AT ITS FINEST IN RESTON TOWN CENTER**