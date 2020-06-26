1806 N SHORE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

YES, ON THE GOLF COURSE! Even non-golfers will enjoy the expansive views from nearly every room, balcony and patio. Out your door and take the pathways of Reston to enjoy nature or to peacefully head for a destination like Reston Town Center (less than 1 mile) or METRO which is just about 1 1/4 miles. ON THE INSIDE, wood floors on the main level, an open kitchen and a fantastic breakfast room with large windows. Archway to Living Room, Slider to a Balcony for grillin' and chillin' . 3 Bedrooms upstairs along with the 2 full baths. Then on the Lower Level is a Family Room and slide to the patio. But as a bonus, there is a 4th bedroom and a 3rd full bath. A pet considered case-by-case. ALL MUST COME WITH MASKS FOR SHOWING. Application at http://bit.ly/33p7EIT