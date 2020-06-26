All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1806 N SHORE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1806 N SHORE COURT
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

1806 N SHORE COURT

1806 North Shore Court · (703) 264-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1806 North Shore Court, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
YES, ON THE GOLF COURSE! Even non-golfers will enjoy the expansive views from nearly every room, balcony and patio. Out your door and take the pathways of Reston to enjoy nature or to peacefully head for a destination like Reston Town Center (less than 1 mile) or METRO which is just about 1 1/4 miles. ON THE INSIDE, wood floors on the main level, an open kitchen and a fantastic breakfast room with large windows. Archway to Living Room, Slider to a Balcony for grillin' and chillin' . 3 Bedrooms upstairs along with the 2 full baths. Then on the Lower Level is a Family Room and slide to the patio. But as a bonus, there is a 4th bedroom and a 3rd full bath. A pet considered case-by-case. ALL MUST COME WITH MASKS FOR SHOWING. Application at http://bit.ly/33p7EIT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 N SHORE COURT have any available units?
1806 N SHORE COURT has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 N SHORE COURT have?
Some of 1806 N SHORE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 N SHORE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1806 N SHORE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 N SHORE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 N SHORE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1806 N SHORE COURT offer parking?
No, 1806 N SHORE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1806 N SHORE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 N SHORE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 N SHORE COURT have a pool?
No, 1806 N SHORE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1806 N SHORE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1806 N SHORE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 N SHORE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 N SHORE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1806 N SHORE COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive
Reston, VA 20191
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity