All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE
Last updated March 20 2020 at 1:48 AM

1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE

1805 Wainwright Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1805 Wainwright Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Perfectly nestled in the heart of Governors Square and close to the Reston Town Center! This cozy 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom has updates from top to bottom! Features include, hardwood floors on main and upper levels, elegantly curved staircase to the upper level, open kitchen, fantastic lower level space and a private walk out brick walled patio. Easy commute to the Reston Town Center including the Wiehle/Reston metro and Lake Anne. Amenities include access to the WO&D trail, numerous walking trails, nearby parks and playgrounds, community pools and tennis courts. Recently updated master bedroom bathroom and the addition of a full bathroom on the basement level. AC system is part of the RELAC system which uses water from Lake Anna (GeoThermal) to cool home. Very environmentally friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE have any available units?
1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE have?
Some of 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia