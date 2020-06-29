1805 WAINWRIGHT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Perfectly nestled in the heart of Governors Square and close to the Reston Town Center! This cozy 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom has updates from top to bottom! Features include, hardwood floors on main and upper levels, elegantly curved staircase to the upper level, open kitchen, fantastic lower level space and a private walk out brick walled patio. Easy commute to the Reston Town Center including the Wiehle/Reston metro and Lake Anne. Amenities include access to the WO&D trail, numerous walking trails, nearby parks and playgrounds, community pools and tennis courts. Recently updated master bedroom bathroom and the addition of a full bathroom on the basement level. AC system is part of the RELAC system which uses water from Lake Anna (GeoThermal) to cool home. Very environmentally friendly!