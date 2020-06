Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE 4/1/19** BRIGHT & CLEAN 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN PARCRESTON**WOOD FLOORS IN KIT & DR**UPGRADED KIT W/ GRANITE & S/S APPLIANCES**WALK IN CLOSET**FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER**WOOD FP**PRIVATE BALCONY LOOKS OUT TO TREES**ONE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE PLUS ONE ADDITIONAL RESIDENT PARKING PASS**ALL RESIDENT VEHICLES MUST BE REGISTERED IN VIRGINIA!!**OWNER WILL CONSIDER 1 SMALL PET**ACROSS FROM RESTON TOWN CENTER**AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL, GYM**$250 MOVE IN FEE**