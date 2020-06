Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

End Unit near the Reston Town Center w community pool, clubhouse & exercise room. Just remodeled with new Kitchen SS appliances and granite, NEW paint, NEW windows, NEW roof, NEW AC, NEW stamped concrete patio. Open main level floor plan, lots of natural light from 3 sides. Minutes to Dulles Toll Rd., Rt. 7 and the Reston Town Center. No pets, Good credit & income >$100K required. Repair deductible $100. Avail now.