Cozy condo first floor, with fresh paint and newer carpet in Brms. W/in closet. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Full size washer/dryer. Coveniently located across from the Reston Town Center. Great commuter location! Close to Toll Road and Fairfax Co. PKWY. Close to IAD, Many amenities. Pool, club house, exercise room. Nice Tenant. Must give 2-hr notice for showing. Availabile March 1st.