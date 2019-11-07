All apartments in Reston
1707-E ASCOT WAY

1707 Ascot Way · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Ascot Way, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! Walking distance to Reston Town Center and soon to come Reston Town Center metro stop. Bright and full of natural light, this home is in beautiful condition and ready to move in! Top floor with over 1000 square feet of living area. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room and hallway. Very nice kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile. Both bedrooms have nice carpeting and en-suite bathrooms with tile flooring. Each bedroom has two closets. Separate laundry area with full size washer and dryer. Spacious private balcony with view of trees and good space for table and chairs. Storage closet on balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707-E ASCOT WAY have any available units?
1707-E ASCOT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707-E ASCOT WAY have?
Some of 1707-E ASCOT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707-E ASCOT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1707-E ASCOT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707-E ASCOT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1707-E ASCOT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1707-E ASCOT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1707-E ASCOT WAY offers parking.
Does 1707-E ASCOT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707-E ASCOT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707-E ASCOT WAY have a pool?
No, 1707-E ASCOT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1707-E ASCOT WAY have accessible units?
No, 1707-E ASCOT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1707-E ASCOT WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707-E ASCOT WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
