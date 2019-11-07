1707-E ASCOT WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! Walking distance to Reston Town Center and soon to come Reston Town Center metro stop. Bright and full of natural light, this home is in beautiful condition and ready to move in! Top floor with over 1000 square feet of living area. Hardwood flooring in living room, dining room and hallway. Very nice kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile. Both bedrooms have nice carpeting and en-suite bathrooms with tile flooring. Each bedroom has two closets. Separate laundry area with full size washer and dryer. Spacious private balcony with view of trees and good space for table and chairs. Storage closet on balcony.