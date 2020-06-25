1705 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE

Amenities
Two bedroom split floor plan with new bamboo hardwood flooring throughout, 1000 sf of spacious ground level condo living with loads of light and updates!New kitchen/master bathroom floor tile,SS appliances, front load W/D, and granite countertops,abundant lighting with new fixtures. fresh paint, private outdoor patio shaded by trees and lush landscaping. SEPARATE STORAGE UNIT #12!! Ample parking for tenant and guests. Convenient access to Reston Town Center & RTC Silver line metro stop opening 2020! Tons of outdoor activities including biking on the W&OD, Vineyards, breweries and golf. Enjoy some quiet time or strolling around the lake. Reston has a variety of outdoor, recreation and cultural activities for all ages and walks of life!Tenant pays electric.