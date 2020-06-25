All apartments in Reston
1705 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:36 AM

1705 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE

1705 Lake Shore Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Lake Shore Crest Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom split floor plan with new bamboo hardwood flooring throughout, 1000 sf of spacious ground level condo living with loads of light and updates!New kitchen/master bathroom floor tile,SS appliances, front load W/D, and granite countertops,abundant lighting with new fixtures. fresh paint, private outdoor patio shaded by trees and lush landscaping. SEPARATE STORAGE UNIT #12!! Ample parking for tenant and guests. Convenient access to Reston Town Center & RTC Silver line metro stop opening 2020! Tons of outdoor activities including biking on the W&OD, Vineyards, breweries and golf. Enjoy some quiet time or strolling around the lake. Reston has a variety of outdoor, recreation and cultural activities for all ages and walks of life!Tenant pays electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

