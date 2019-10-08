All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:58 AM

1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY

1680 Cedar Hollow Way · (571) 659-6513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1680 Cedar Hollow Way, Reston, VA 20194

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous contemporary, perfectly maintained house situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Reston. Enjoy over a 1/3 of an acre of wooded and beautifully hardscaped land with absolute privacy on all 3 sides. This home has such tranquil views...beautiful water feature creating the perfect place to sit outside in the evenings and listen to the peaceful sounds of nature. Walk in the front door to find gleaming hardwoods, stunning open floor plan with a spacious 2-Story living room with a wood burning fireplace and an adjacent deck overlooking the trees and the private and lushly landscaped back yard. Total of 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths ~ Private Master bedroom suite upstairs with lovely sitting area and private master bath ~ 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a shared full bath. Kitchen framed with windows, newer high quality stainless steel appliances, including a gorgeous 6 burner gas range. Beautifully finished walk-out basement with private landscaped patio, and an additional bedroom suite downstairs with another full bath with a large walk in shower. Large bright laundry/utility room with newer front load washer and dryer, plenty of room to take care of all your laundry needs. Detached 2 car garage finishes the home perfectly. Everything freshly painted in neutral modern colors, driveway refinished. Only minutes to North Point shopping Center and Reston Town Center, walking distance to shopping and restaurants throughout Reston and Herndon, easy access to public transportation to take commuters to the metro stations, airport, or any location within Reston and Herndon. Only one block from Autumnwood pool, basketball and tennis courts, along with access to some of the best walking paths in Reston. View the virtual tour online. Property is available now, long term renters welcome. In regards to the Coronavirus, each perspective tenant and rental agent represents to the best of their knowledge that no one has tested positive for the Covid-19 Coronavirus or shown signs of suspected Covid-19 Coronavirus infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.), or has been in contact with any person in the past 14 days who has tested positive for the Covid-19 Coronavirus. Agents: Please find attached form under documents and have tenants sign before touring. Please use hand sanitizer, remove shoes, and wear shoe covers before entering home. Please refrain from turning on lights or touching anything within the home. Only one party in the house at a time and please refrain from more than two people in a tour at one time. So sorry, but NO PETS will be allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY have any available units?
1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY have?
Some of 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY does offer parking.
Does 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY has a pool.
Does 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity