1680 CEDAR HOLLOW WAY

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous contemporary, perfectly maintained house situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Reston. Enjoy over a 1/3 of an acre of wooded and beautifully hardscaped land with absolute privacy on all 3 sides. This home has such tranquil views...beautiful water feature creating the perfect place to sit outside in the evenings and listen to the peaceful sounds of nature. Walk in the front door to find gleaming hardwoods, stunning open floor plan with a spacious 2-Story living room with a wood burning fireplace and an adjacent deck overlooking the trees and the private and lushly landscaped back yard. Total of 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths ~ Private Master bedroom suite upstairs with lovely sitting area and private master bath ~ 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a shared full bath. Kitchen framed with windows, newer high quality stainless steel appliances, including a gorgeous 6 burner gas range. Beautifully finished walk-out basement with private landscaped patio, and an additional bedroom suite downstairs with another full bath with a large walk in shower. Large bright laundry/utility room with newer front load washer and dryer, plenty of room to take care of all your laundry needs. Detached 2 car garage finishes the home perfectly. Everything freshly painted in neutral modern colors, driveway refinished. Only minutes to North Point shopping Center and Reston Town Center, walking distance to shopping and restaurants throughout Reston and Herndon, easy access to public transportation to take commuters to the metro stations, airport, or any location within Reston and Herndon. Only one block from Autumnwood pool, basketball and tennis courts, along with access to some of the best walking paths in Reston. View the virtual tour online. Property is available now, long term renters welcome. In regards to the Coronavirus, each perspective tenant and rental agent represents to the best of their knowledge that no one has tested positive for the Covid-19 Coronavirus or shown signs of suspected Covid-19 Coronavirus infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.), or has been in contact with any person in the past 14 days who has tested positive for the Covid-19 Coronavirus. Agents: Please find attached form under documents and have tenants sign before touring. Please use hand sanitizer, remove shoes, and wear shoe covers before entering home. Please refrain from turning on lights or touching anything within the home. Only one party in the house at a time and please refrain from more than two people in a tour at one time. So sorry, but NO PETS will be allowed.