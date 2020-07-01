1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE

Amenities

****Beautiful 2 level updated End unit Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 full1half baths, deck w fully fenced yard for outdoor living. New Paint, New Laminate flooring in all Bedrooms, Just updated Bathrooms, New Kitchen Tile Flooring with Granite countertop, Updated Appliances and much more, Located minutes from Reston Town Center with a variety of outdoor amenities and minutes to the Wiehle metro. Enjoy the Reston community lifestyle as rated as one of the top communities to live in the nation. Walking distance to the shopping center and great rated schools.