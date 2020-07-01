All apartments in Reston
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE

1571 Poplar Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1571 Poplar Grove Drive, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
****Beautiful 2 level updated End unit Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 full1half baths, deck w fully fenced yard for outdoor living. New Paint, New Laminate flooring in all Bedrooms, Just updated Bathrooms, New Kitchen Tile Flooring with Granite countertop, Updated Appliances and much more, Located minutes from Reston Town Center with a variety of outdoor amenities and minutes to the Wiehle metro. Enjoy the Reston community lifestyle as rated as one of the top communities to live in the nation. Walking distance to the shopping center and great rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE have any available units?
1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
Is 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1571 POPLAR GROVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

