Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

JUST REMODELED! 3 LEVEL TOWNHOME IN GREAT LOCATION. CLOSE TO RESTON TOWN CENTER AND DULLES TOLL RD. ALL NEW BATHS, FLOORING, GRANITE, MORE! FINISHED WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL WITH FIREPLACE. GREAT KITCHEN DINING COMBO. STORAGE SPACE. FENCED BACK YARD. NEW WINDOWS AND BLINDS. NO SMOKING, MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT. THANKS.