Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

1555 Bennington Woods Ct. Available 08/03/20 1555 BENNINGTON WOODS CT - BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED TOWNHOUSE IN HEART OF RESTON! Whimsical blue exterior with inviting red doors for beautiful curbside appeal. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main level. Bright and spacious living area with large windows flooding the room with natural light. Updated half bath on main level. Elegant dining room area connected with kitchen for open concept great for gatherings! Updated matching white kitchen for a fresh feel with ample counter space! Lower level cozy family room with half bath, hardwood floors and fireplace walks out into patio area and nice sized fenced backyard. Perfect location close to Reston Town Center. AVAILABLE 8.3



APPLY ONLINE: ChambersTheory.com*MINIMUM Credit of +650*Owner reserves right to only 1-2 Incomes used to Qualify*Please include 2 Paystubs/W2's/Offer Lttr &/or Transfer Lttr*Email ALL Supporting Docs to Applications*Email/Text Listing Agent w/?'s*$50/per Applicant, must be provided payable to Chambers Theory for processing & presentation of application to owner*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.*Please contact Marc Vuolo for details on viewing & applying for this home.*marcv@chamberstheory.com or call 703-801-2964



