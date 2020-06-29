All apartments in Reston
1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT
Last updated March 9 2020 at 6:29 PM

1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT

1492 Roundleaf Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1492 Roundleaf Ct, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Move-in ready! Garaged TH is spacious & light-filled, feels like a detached home. Newly renovated 3-lvl home w/ updated kitchen, flooring, lighting, bathrooms. Hardwood flooring on bedroom level & LR/DR of main level. Master bedroom w/ sitting room & attached bath. Attached oversized one-car garage & private driveway. Fenced backyard. Full bright walk-out basement w/ tons of storage, backs to woods, peaceful setting. Elementary school directly across the street and pool/tennis is very close. Minutes to Lake Anne w/ restaurants, brewery, coffee house & farmer's market. 2 miles to the Wiehle-Reston metro. 10 minutes to the Reston Town Center. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a sought after North Reston established community. Reston Assoc tennis/pool passes available for nominal fee. Walk to Elem School. Tons of parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT have any available units?
1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT have?
Some of 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT offers parking.
Does 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT has a pool.
Does 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT have accessible units?
No, 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
