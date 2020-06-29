1492 ROUNDLEAF COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Move-in ready! Garaged TH is spacious & light-filled, feels like a detached home. Newly renovated 3-lvl home w/ updated kitchen, flooring, lighting, bathrooms. Hardwood flooring on bedroom level & LR/DR of main level. Master bedroom w/ sitting room & attached bath. Attached oversized one-car garage & private driveway. Fenced backyard. Full bright walk-out basement w/ tons of storage, backs to woods, peaceful setting. Elementary school directly across the street and pool/tennis is very close. Minutes to Lake Anne w/ restaurants, brewery, coffee house & farmer's market. 2 miles to the Wiehle-Reston metro. 10 minutes to the Reston Town Center. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a sought after North Reston established community. Reston Assoc tennis/pool passes available for nominal fee. Walk to Elem School. Tons of parking!