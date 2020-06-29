All apartments in Reston
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:43 PM

1454 PARK GARDEN LN

1454 Park Garden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1454 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
All brick end unit garage townhouse in the lovely community of Devonshire Cluster. This lovelyhome has 3 beautifully finished levels with bump outs on each level. The main level open floor planhas gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainlesssteel appliances and pantry. The upper level has a very spacious master suite with walk in closet,vaulted ceilings, large soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional sun drenched bedroomscomplete the upper level. All closets throughout the home have awesome custom ELFA organizers.The lower level has a family room with a cozy gas fireplace and a full bathroom. This home sits ona lovely treed lot that is located in the heart of North Reston. Enjoy all that Reston has to offer ~.pools, tennis courts, tot lots, walking & biking trails, numerous parks, hospitals, and commuterroutes. Minutes to the Reston Town Center and Silver Line Metro. Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 PARK GARDEN LN have any available units?
1454 PARK GARDEN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1454 PARK GARDEN LN have?
Some of 1454 PARK GARDEN LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 PARK GARDEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
1454 PARK GARDEN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 PARK GARDEN LN pet-friendly?
No, 1454 PARK GARDEN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1454 PARK GARDEN LN offer parking?
Yes, 1454 PARK GARDEN LN offers parking.
Does 1454 PARK GARDEN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1454 PARK GARDEN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 PARK GARDEN LN have a pool?
Yes, 1454 PARK GARDEN LN has a pool.
Does 1454 PARK GARDEN LN have accessible units?
No, 1454 PARK GARDEN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 PARK GARDEN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1454 PARK GARDEN LN has units with dishwashers.
