1454 PARK GARDEN LN

All brick end unit garage townhouse in the lovely community of Devonshire Cluster. This lovelyhome has 3 beautifully finished levels with bump outs on each level. The main level open floor planhas gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainlesssteel appliances and pantry. The upper level has a very spacious master suite with walk in closet,vaulted ceilings, large soaking tub and separate shower. Two additional sun drenched bedroomscomplete the upper level. All closets throughout the home have awesome custom ELFA organizers.The lower level has a family room with a cozy gas fireplace and a full bathroom. This home sits ona lovely treed lot that is located in the heart of North Reston. Enjoy all that Reston has to offer ~.pools, tennis courts, tot lots, walking & biking trails, numerous parks, hospitals, and commuterroutes. Minutes to the Reston Town Center and Silver Line Metro. Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished.