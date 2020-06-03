All apartments in Reston
1427 NORTHGATE SQ #12B
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

1427 NORTHGATE SQ #12B

1427 Northgate Square · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Northgate Square, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Fantastic condo in the heart of Reston. Two large bedrooms and two full baths. All utilities included. Lovely private balcony with tree-lined view. Enjoy all Reston HOA amenities - pools, community center, etc.Check for earnest money deposit to be exchanged for cashier's check at lease signing.Public:Fantastic condo in the heart of Reston. Freshly painted and new carpet. Two large bedrooms and two full baths. All utilities included. Lovely private balcony with treed view. Enjoy all Reston HOA amenities - pools, community center, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

