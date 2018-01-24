Rent Calculator
All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:07 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE
1413 Northgate Square
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1413 Northgate Square, Reston, VA 20190
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE have any available units?
1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Reston, VA
.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Reston Rent Report
.
Is 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Reston
.
Does 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 NORTHGATE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
