Reston, VA
1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY

1352 Heritage Oak Way · No Longer Available
Location

1352 Heritage Oak Way, Reston, VA 20194

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fantastic North Reston location less than 2 miles from the Metro! 3-level, beautifully maintained townhome on quiet cul-de-sac. One-car attached garage plus private driveway. Hardwood floors on the main level & new ceramic tile in the kitchen. Gourmet *eat-in* kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Spa-like Master Bathroom. Fully finished basement offers large rec room with half bath and wood burning fireplace. Outdoor entertaining with upper deck or lower patio. Gas fireplace non-operational. Cats OK with deposit, dogs case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY have any available units?
1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY have?
Some of 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY offers parking.
Does 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY have a pool?
No, 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY have accessible units?
No, 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
