1352 HERITAGE OAK WAY

Fantastic North Reston location less than 2 miles from the Metro! 3-level, beautifully maintained townhome on quiet cul-de-sac. One-car attached garage plus private driveway. Hardwood floors on the main level & new ceramic tile in the kitchen. Gourmet *eat-in* kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Spa-like Master Bathroom. Fully finished basement offers large rec room with half bath and wood burning fireplace. Outdoor entertaining with upper deck or lower patio. Gas fireplace non-operational. Cats OK with deposit, dogs case-by-case.