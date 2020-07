Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

LIVE IN THE UPLANDS WHERE YOU CAN WALK TO TRANSP., ELEM SCHOOL, LAKE FAIRFAX, TRAILS, POOL & TENNIS! UPDATED SGL FAM W/ SEVERAL DECKS AND BALCONIES TO ENSURE THAT YOU CAN ENJOY THE PEACEFUL SETTING BACKING TO WOODS! THIS CONTEMPORARY HAS UPDATED BATHS, KITCHEN, HDWD FLOORS, BRICK ACCENT WALLS, GAS COOKING & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. 4 LEVELS SO LOTS OF ROOM! 4TH BDRM LOWER LEVEL GREAT FOR GUESTS! OUTDOOR SMOKING ONLY