1315 NORTHGATE

Amenities
Well maintained update and upgraded two level townhouse available for July 1, 2019 occupancy with the possibilities of early new occupancy mid June, 2019 - Call listing agent for details. Private front yard court, and enclosed rear yard * * Upgraded windows * * Atrium door with interior blinds * Functional kitchen offer granite counter tops * * Backs to common area * * Current tenant in the process of packing, vacating, and cleaning * * A TRUE VALUE!! Parking available #18 assigned, and reserved. Any D is one unassigned space. (Photos are before the current tenant occupant)