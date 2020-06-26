All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 1315 NORTHGATE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
1315 NORTHGATE
Last updated May 26 2019 at 5:43 PM

1315 NORTHGATE

1315 Northgate Sq · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1315 Northgate Sq, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained update and upgraded two level townhouse available for July 1, 2019 occupancy with the possibilities of early new occupancy mid June, 2019 - Call listing agent for details. Private front yard court, and enclosed rear yard * * Upgraded windows * * Atrium door with interior blinds * Functional kitchen offer granite counter tops * * Backs to common area * * Current tenant in the process of packing, vacating, and cleaning * * A TRUE VALUE!! Parking available #18 assigned, and reserved. Any D is one unassigned space. (Photos are before the current tenant occupant)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 NORTHGATE have any available units?
1315 NORTHGATE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 NORTHGATE have?
Some of 1315 NORTHGATE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 NORTHGATE currently offering any rent specials?
1315 NORTHGATE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 NORTHGATE pet-friendly?
No, 1315 NORTHGATE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1315 NORTHGATE offer parking?
Yes, 1315 NORTHGATE offers parking.
Does 1315 NORTHGATE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1315 NORTHGATE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 NORTHGATE have a pool?
No, 1315 NORTHGATE does not have a pool.
Does 1315 NORTHGATE have accessible units?
No, 1315 NORTHGATE does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 NORTHGATE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1315 NORTHGATE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr
Reston, VA 20194
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia