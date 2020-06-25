12218 DORRANCE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

Remodeled, updated with all wood floors and fresh paint throughout. New stainless appliances in kitchen. Tall ceilings and lots of natural light. Colossal master suite with tall ceilings and large skylights will make you feel like royalty. The master bathroom is exquisite with large soaking tub, separate shower,double vanity and huge master closet. Beautiful private courtyard/garden is perfect for morning coffee or afternoon tea. Backs to private trail that connects pond and to W&OD. Walking distance to future Reston Town Center and future RTC Metro.