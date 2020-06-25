All apartments in Reston
12218 DORRANCE CT
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

12218 DORRANCE CT

12218 Dorrance Court · No Longer Available
Location

12218 Dorrance Court, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Remodeled, updated with all wood floors and fresh paint throughout. New stainless appliances in kitchen. Tall ceilings and lots of natural light. Colossal master suite with tall ceilings and large skylights will make you feel like royalty. The master bathroom is exquisite with large soaking tub, separate shower,double vanity and huge master closet. Beautiful private courtyard/garden is perfect for morning coffee or afternoon tea. Backs to private trail that connects pond and to W&OD. Walking distance to future Reston Town Center and future RTC Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12218 DORRANCE CT have any available units?
12218 DORRANCE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12218 DORRANCE CT have?
Some of 12218 DORRANCE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12218 DORRANCE CT currently offering any rent specials?
12218 DORRANCE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12218 DORRANCE CT pet-friendly?
No, 12218 DORRANCE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12218 DORRANCE CT offer parking?
Yes, 12218 DORRANCE CT offers parking.
Does 12218 DORRANCE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12218 DORRANCE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12218 DORRANCE CT have a pool?
No, 12218 DORRANCE CT does not have a pool.
Does 12218 DORRANCE CT have accessible units?
No, 12218 DORRANCE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12218 DORRANCE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12218 DORRANCE CT has units with dishwashers.
