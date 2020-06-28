All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR
Last updated October 5 2019 at 8:02 PM

12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR

12192 Chancery Station Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12192 Chancery Station Circle, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Impressive 3 level brick 2 car garage townhouse in premium West Market location in the heart of Reston Town Center. Extra wide unit with 3 upper level bedrooms with 4th bedroom/private library/home office that leads to outside patio on lower garden level. Day lit entertainment room on main level with full bath. Gourmet kitchen with recently replaced stainless steel appliances and Corian countertops. 42~ cabinets. Gas cooktop. Food prep center island. Daily planning desk. Eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors. Great room off kitchen. 2 gas fireplaces. Large elegant master suite with comfortable sitting area and large walk-in organizer closet. Luxurious master bath features comfort-height vanity with dual sinks, private lavatory, 2 person Jacuzzi and large separate shower. Front loading Kenmore washer and dryer (2017) conveniently located on upper level. Furnace, air conditioner and water heater were replaced in 2016. Community pool with sauna and exercise room. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and future Reston Town Center metro station. Easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR have any available units?
12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR have?
Some of 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR pet-friendly?
No, 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR offer parking?
Yes, 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR offers parking.
Does 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR have a pool?
Yes, 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR has a pool.
Does 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR have accessible units?
No, 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20191
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr
Reston, VA 20194
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct
Reston, VA 20191
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street
Reston, VA 20190

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia