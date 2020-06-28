12192 CHANCERY STATION CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna

Impressive 3 level brick 2 car garage townhouse in premium West Market location in the heart of Reston Town Center. Extra wide unit with 3 upper level bedrooms with 4th bedroom/private library/home office that leads to outside patio on lower garden level. Day lit entertainment room on main level with full bath. Gourmet kitchen with recently replaced stainless steel appliances and Corian countertops. 42~ cabinets. Gas cooktop. Food prep center island. Daily planning desk. Eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors. Great room off kitchen. 2 gas fireplaces. Large elegant master suite with comfortable sitting area and large walk-in organizer closet. Luxurious master bath features comfort-height vanity with dual sinks, private lavatory, 2 person Jacuzzi and large separate shower. Front loading Kenmore washer and dryer (2017) conveniently located on upper level. Furnace, air conditioner and water heater were replaced in 2016. Community pool with sauna and exercise room. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and future Reston Town Center metro station. Easy commute.