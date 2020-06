Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury condo at Reston Town Center with garage, which includes additional storage. Secure building. Unit is on 2nd floor. Updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors in living areas and new carpet in master bedroom. Gas fireplace with mantel. Balcony with city views. Walking distance to Reston Town Center shopping, restaurants, bus stops, and future Metrorail. Vacant and ready for you to move in!