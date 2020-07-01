12167 SANIBEL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Location location and location, 3 Bedroom contemporary townhome with 2 Full baths. Fresh painted throughout the inside of the house. Granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, New Roof. The home backs up to the woods. Reston Amenities include pools, tennis courts, walking trails, very near Reston Town Center shopping, grocery stores, and so much more! Walking distance to the commuter bus and close to Silver Line metro. Home will be available on March 18th. No pets. Owner prefer long term lease. Link to Virtual tor https://youtu.be/94v0PiXesQY