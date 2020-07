Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

This gorgeous condo was renovated in October 2019 and has balcony views of the nearby lake. Enjoy being close to shopping, dining, and commuting: easy access to the Reston Town Center and the new Town Center Metro station. The West Market community includes wooded paths around a lake and easy access to the W&OD Trail. The community clubhouse features a fitness center, party room, and an outdoor pool. The home will be move-in ready on January 1st.