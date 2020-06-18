12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage sauna

Available immediately! Extravagant 4 level, 2 car garage, "London model" townhome in sought after West Market of Reston. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and bedroom levels. 1 block from Reston Town Center. 2 upper level bedrooms and 3rd bedroom and full bath on lower level. Gourmet Eat-in kitchen - 42" cabinets - granite counters - Electric cook top and double wall oven. Family room off kitchen. 3 gas fireplaces! Large elegant master suite with large walk-in closet. Luxurious master bath features comfort-height vanity with dual sinks, private lavatory, soaking tub and large separate shower. 4th floor boasts a huge game room with wet bar that walks out to an oversized balcony. Custom trim and crown molding. Community pool with sauna, clubhouse and exercise room as well as jog/walk paths. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and future Reston Town Center metro station. Easy commute.Landlord will consider dogs case-by-case with $1000 deposit (Sorry - no cats). Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.