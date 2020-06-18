All apartments in Reston
12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE

Location

12158 Chancery Station Circle, Reston, VA 20190

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Available immediately! Extravagant 4 level, 2 car garage, "London model" townhome in sought after West Market of Reston. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main and bedroom levels. 1 block from Reston Town Center. 2 upper level bedrooms and 3rd bedroom and full bath on lower level. Gourmet Eat-in kitchen - 42" cabinets - granite counters - Electric cook top and double wall oven. Family room off kitchen. 3 gas fireplaces! Large elegant master suite with large walk-in closet. Luxurious master bath features comfort-height vanity with dual sinks, private lavatory, soaking tub and large separate shower. 4th floor boasts a huge game room with wet bar that walks out to an oversized balcony. Custom trim and crown molding. Community pool with sauna, clubhouse and exercise room as well as jog/walk paths. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and future Reston Town Center metro station. Easy commute.Landlord will consider dogs case-by-case with $1000 deposit (Sorry - no cats). Maximum 2 unrelated adults - Maximum 2 incomes to qualify. Application fee $55 & Earnest Money Deposit ($3495) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Applications will not be accepted unless the prospective tenant visits the property OR signs the sight unseen addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE have any available units?
12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE have?
Some of 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12158 CHANCERY STATION CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
