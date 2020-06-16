All apartments in Reston
Find more places like 12024 TALIESIN PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reston, VA
/
12024 TALIESIN PLACE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:30 AM

12024 TALIESIN PLACE

12024 Taliesin Place · (703) 891-9022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12024 Taliesin Place, Reston, VA 20190

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
Exquisitely remodeled kitchen, inviting cream painting, large 2 bedroom, 2 full baths, master walk-in closet, gas fireplace, gas cooking, 2 ceiling fans, large 2nd floor deck, plenty of parking (2 cars allowed with room for guests), large 3'X6' storage room across the hall, beautiful swimming pool, gym and clubhouse. Great community! Many Reston Town Center activities throughout the year within easy walking distance, including movie theatre, W&OD Bike Trail, and many shops and restaurants with nearby farmers' markets, grocery shopping (e.g., Balducci's, Harris Teeter, and Trader Joe's). Easy walk to metro that is coming soon. No smoking. No pets. Available August 1st or earlier by agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12024 TALIESIN PLACE have any available units?
12024 TALIESIN PLACE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12024 TALIESIN PLACE have?
Some of 12024 TALIESIN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12024 TALIESIN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12024 TALIESIN PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12024 TALIESIN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12024 TALIESIN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 12024 TALIESIN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 12024 TALIESIN PLACE does offer parking.
Does 12024 TALIESIN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12024 TALIESIN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12024 TALIESIN PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 12024 TALIESIN PLACE has a pool.
Does 12024 TALIESIN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12024 TALIESIN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12024 TALIESIN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12024 TALIESIN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12024 TALIESIN PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd
Reston, VA 20190
The Apartments at The Sycamores
1815 Sycamore Valley Dr
Reston, VA 20190
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct
Reston, VA 20190
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way
Reston, VA 20190
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq
Reston, VA 20190
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza
Reston, VA 20190
Exo
1897 Oracle Way
Reston, VA 20190
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir
Reston, VA 20194

Similar Pages

Reston 1 BedroomsReston 2 Bedrooms
Reston Dog Friendly ApartmentsReston Pet Friendly Places
Reston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity