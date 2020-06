Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Spacious 3BR 2-1/2BA 3lvl TH located in beautiful Reston! Brand new wood floors on the main level and new carpet in the Basement Rec. Room and all Bedrooms. Large master suite w/ample closet space and master bath. Large deck off eat in kitchen/main level Family Room. Roomy lower level w/cozy fireplace, den/office and extra storage space. Minutes to shopping and entertainment. Easy access to Community Pool, Lake, Shops, Schools and Commuter Routes. Pets not allowed.