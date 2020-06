Amenities

parking fireplace

Charming 2 Br, 2 full bath with 3 finished levels in the great North Point Reston. Beautifully maintained home with spacious bedrooms, open Living Room and Kitchen/Dining Room, Cozy rec room in the lower level with a full bath and a fireplace, two assigned parking spaces. Minutes from Reston Town Center. Walk to Trader Joes, Home Depot , EXCELLENT LOCATION!!!!!!!!!!!! Home will be painted before the new lease start.