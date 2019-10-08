All apartments in Reston
11889 BARREL COOPER COURT

11889 Barrel Cooper Court · No Longer Available
Location

11889 Barrel Cooper Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Spacious End Unit Tri-level Townhome has an updated fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and loads of cabinet space; dining area just off the kitchen overlooks the living area with balcony views; Huge rec room with tons of space for work out equipment or create your own theater or game room! Backyard access from rec room. Quick access to the metro, and walking trails leading to grocery stores and restaurants, all within a 10-minute walk! Trash included in the rent and two assigned parking spaces! This one won't last long in this popular community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT have any available units?
11889 BARREL COOPER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT have?
Some of 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11889 BARREL COOPER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT offers parking.
Does 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT have a pool?
No, 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT have accessible units?
No, 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11889 BARREL COOPER COURT has units with dishwashers.
