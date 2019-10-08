11889 BARREL COOPER COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking media room

Spacious End Unit Tri-level Townhome has an updated fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and loads of cabinet space; dining area just off the kitchen overlooks the living area with balcony views; Huge rec room with tons of space for work out equipment or create your own theater or game room! Backyard access from rec room. Quick access to the metro, and walking trails leading to grocery stores and restaurants, all within a 10-minute walk! Trash included in the rent and two assigned parking spaces! This one won't last long in this popular community!