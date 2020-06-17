Peaceful unit backing to trees in the middle of Reston! Easy access to metro and the Town Center. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Living room is light and bright and opens to the low maintenance gravel back yard. Bedrooms are spacious and carpeted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11867 BARREL COOPER COURT have any available units?
11867 BARREL COOPER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11867 BARREL COOPER COURT have?
Some of 11867 BARREL COOPER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11867 BARREL COOPER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11867 BARREL COOPER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.