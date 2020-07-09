11825 BRETON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated

This condo is getting renovated, new kitchen cabinest and Quartz counter tops, new flooring, and painted. Washer /Dryer in unit. Will be showing but under renovations. Great location near Reston town center and metro. Easy access to toll road. Over 900 sq ft, open floor plan, updated window and appliances, and nice, private view on patio. Rent includes water and gas. 2 parking passes with unit, there is also off street parking, Tenants must have minimum 650 credit score to apply. Floors and cabinets are installed. Countertops in by 4/22. Unit will be painted