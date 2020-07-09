All apartments in Reston
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

11825 BRETON COURT

11825 Breton Court · No Longer Available
Location

11825 Breton Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This condo is getting renovated, new kitchen cabinest and Quartz counter tops, new flooring, and painted. Washer /Dryer in unit. Will be showing but under renovations. Great location near Reston town center and metro. Easy access to toll road. Over 900 sq ft, open floor plan, updated window and appliances, and nice, private view on patio. Rent includes water and gas. 2 parking passes with unit, there is also off street parking, Tenants must have minimum 650 credit score to apply. Floors and cabinets are installed. Countertops in by 4/22. Unit will be painted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11825 BRETON COURT have any available units?
11825 BRETON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11825 BRETON COURT have?
Some of 11825 BRETON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11825 BRETON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11825 BRETON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11825 BRETON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11825 BRETON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 11825 BRETON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11825 BRETON COURT offers parking.
Does 11825 BRETON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11825 BRETON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11825 BRETON COURT have a pool?
No, 11825 BRETON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11825 BRETON COURT have accessible units?
No, 11825 BRETON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11825 BRETON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 11825 BRETON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
