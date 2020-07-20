11809 Tree Fern Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RENT TO OWN!

Big, just-renovated Contemporary in upscale Fox Mill Woods section of Reston. Move-in ready! This is a really desirable and versatile custom home. An attorney commissioned this home as his top-line personal residence. It features finer materials and more "extras" than the area average. We've added yet more -- tastefully remodeling and changing colors in & out to meet the expectations of today's families. Renovated 2009. Purpose-built laundry rm, expanded PR. Lovely landscaping and 10' shed.



24 HOUR PROPERTY INFO LINE (202) 469-4526 X 800



(RLNE4881288)