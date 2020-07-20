11809 Tree Fern Ct

Amenities
RENT TO OWN!
Big, just-renovated Contemporary in upscale Fox Mill Woods section of Reston. Move-in ready! This is a really desirable and versatile custom home. An attorney commissioned this home as his top-line personal residence. It features finer materials and more "extras" than the area average. We've added yet more -- tastefully remodeling and changing colors in & out to meet the expectations of today's families. Renovated 2009. Purpose-built laundry rm, expanded PR. Lovely landscaping and 10' shed.
24 HOUR PROPERTY INFO LINE (202) 469-4526 X 800
(RLNE4881288)