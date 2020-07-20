All apartments in Reston
11809 Tree Fern Ct

11809 Tree Fern Court · No Longer Available
Location

11809 Tree Fern Court, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RENT TO OWN!
Big, just-renovated Contemporary in upscale Fox Mill Woods section of Reston. Move-in ready! This is a really desirable and versatile custom home. An attorney commissioned this home as his top-line personal residence. It features finer materials and more "extras" than the area average. We've added yet more -- tastefully remodeling and changing colors in & out to meet the expectations of today's families. Renovated 2009. Purpose-built laundry rm, expanded PR. Lovely landscaping and 10' shed.

24 HOUR PROPERTY INFO LINE (202) 469-4526 X 800

(RLNE4881288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11809 Tree Fern Ct have any available units?
11809 Tree Fern Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11809 Tree Fern Ct have?
Some of 11809 Tree Fern Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11809 Tree Fern Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11809 Tree Fern Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11809 Tree Fern Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11809 Tree Fern Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11809 Tree Fern Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11809 Tree Fern Ct offers parking.
Does 11809 Tree Fern Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11809 Tree Fern Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11809 Tree Fern Ct have a pool?
No, 11809 Tree Fern Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11809 Tree Fern Ct have accessible units?
No, 11809 Tree Fern Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11809 Tree Fern Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11809 Tree Fern Ct has units with dishwashers.
